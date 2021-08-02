Hundreds of calls from generous Express readers have flooded 35-year-old paralytic Rickson Pancham's phone throughout the past two weeks, many empathising with his story of life with a debilitating disability.
Following the publication of an article describing Pancham's experiences on July 19, he says there has been a non-stop flow of support to his family. At least 200 people, he said, took time to call and offer assistance.
'What the Express has done for me, is a really good thing. I am so grateful for everything,' he said in a telephone interview last week.
Injured in crash
In 2010 Pancham was pinned for hours underneath a friend's car in Couva after a collision with an oncoming vehicle. He awoke at the Port of Spain General Hospital, unable to move or speak. When he left the hospital years later, he was told he would never walk again.
He has spent the past 11 years mourning that afternoon and the loss of his ability to move. He now spends each day within a small adjoining room built near this family home, wearing adult diapers and covered in bed sores. His eldest sister, Sherryann Pancham, has assumed caregiver status for her brother, commuting to his home every day to clean and look after him.
He has not left his home in eight years. 'My big sister does take care of me. I don't have any friends. Only two friends I know may come sometimes but everyone who helps me is a stranger every now and again. I live in my parents house, I have a little room separate from them. My dad is 71 years and my mom passed away before I got into the accident. When I have to shower, my brother and sister put me in a chair and bathe me,' he said.
'I don't use the washroom often because I don't eat a lot. I can't go anywhere. I can't move anything from my waist down. My left hand cannot bend and my right hand is always closed. I use a plastic spoon to feed myself. I got skinny and weak,' he said.
The accident, he said, has severed many of his personal relationships and his hope for the future. Once an avid sportsman, his love of cricket and other sports were inevitably halted by paralysis.
'When you go with friends you are never sure how to reach home. Before the accident I had a little girlfriend and I got messed up and everything went away. I never planned for anything after that. My plan was to work. I loved sports, I used to play a lot of cricket, wind ball and hard ball. That was my passion, I used to win trophies. I liked cricket. If I could get up now I would play cricket. I loved sports,' Pancham said.
Though he is a recipient of the disability cheque offered through the Ministry of Social Development, he told the Express that he remained in need of a number of items such as a new bed, sanitary items such as wipes, Lysol, disinfectants and sprays. He added that due to the pandemic it had become quite difficult to source an experienced doctor to make home visits. 'I haven't had a good check-up in years. I just want someone to come and see me and treat me,' he said.
Forever grateful
Since the article, Pancham says a few readers have made offers to attempt to locate a doctor willing to treat him. In addition, he said some offered to donate the items requested.
These acts of kindness, he said, have left him overwhelmed by the generosity and empathy of those who have reached out to him. 'I am so grateful I can't put it into words. I would say over 200 people called me and I don't think I have ever spoken to that amount of people before or had that kind of support. I am so thankful,' he said. Those willing to aid Pancham can contact him at 719-6127.