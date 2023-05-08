Hunt for candidates

Screening for nominations for local government elections for both the party in government and opposition party will commence soon.
This was confirmed by both the People’s National Movement’s public relation officer (PRO) Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing and the United National Congress’ PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo yesterday.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday Lezama-Lee Sing said her party was confident that the burgesses of all 141 electoral districts will have a capable PNM candidate as it readied for local government elections.
Nominations close on June 2 and shortly after which screening would begin she said.
In preparation for elections, for which a date is to be announced, she said as recent as yesterday constituency chairmen held meetings with their executives to discuss elections, provide nomination forms and to finalise which electoral districts the respective units in the constituency can make nominations for.
Lezama-Lee Sing also said several people had already expressed an interest in offering themselves as nominees, and a number of incumbents have signalled their desire to serve again.
Party groups, constituency youth leagues and constituency women’s leagues are allowed to make nominations.
“Our political leader issued the call for nominations on Monday, May 1 at our General Council meeting.
“This was very warmly received by all present. The party’s Secretariat subsequently issued the written notification to all 39 constituency executives in Trinidad. Over the past few days, and including up to today, constituency chairmen have convened meetings with their executives to discuss the matter, to provide nomination forms and to finalise which electoral districts the respective units in the constituency can make nominations for. Party groups, Constituency Youth Leagues and Constituency Women’s Leagues are allowed to make nominations. Several persons have already indicated an interest in offering themselves as nominees, and a number of incumbents have signalled a desire to serve again,” Lezama-Lee Sing said.
However, the UNC is calling the PNM out for what it termed “sneaky” tactics.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Meighoo said prior to the 2022 local government elections being postponed, UNC had already received nominations for both councillors and aldermen.
Those nominations closed on September 2 2022 and preparations for screening and selection of candidates had already been underway.
However, according to Meighoo, the PNM illegally postponed the local government elections and to make matters worse, has opened nominations before announcing an election date, suggesting it is “up to something sneaky” he added.
Nevertheless, he said the UNC is confident and ready for fresh elections.
“The PNM need to act ethically and announce an election date now. This uncertainty which gives sitting governments an advantage is something the UNC attempted to fix by laying legislation calling for fixed election dates. This will have to be revisited when the UNC returns to government,” he added.
And according to UNC’s chairman Dave Tancoo, nominations will begin shortly as indicated by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the UNC’s new headquarters located on Mulchan Sieuchan Road, Chaguanas last Sunday.
He said he was unable to reveal the number of candidates that applied for nominations but said there had been a substantial amount of interest in representing the party.