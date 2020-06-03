crime

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who attacked and sexually assaulted his friend’s 15-year-old sister while she was asleep.

The man assaulted the teenager on two occasions when he was invited to overnight at the family’s home in south-west Trinidad. Police were told that a date unknown last year was the first occasion the man assaulted the girl, but she told no one. Last Thursday night, the man was at her family’s home when he again attacked her.

The victim was accompanied by her aunt when she went to the police station on Monday. She reported that she fell asleep while using a cellphone on her bed around 11 p.m.

Sometime later she awoke when she felt someone over her. She opened her eyes and saw her brother’s friend.

Days later the victim told a relative of the two incidents.

The victim’s case is being investigated by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Child Protection Unit.

