jada balcon

Jada Balcon

Two teenage girls reported missing last month remain unaccounted for.

According to police reports, 15-year-old Jada Balcon was last seen at her Duranta Gardens, Sangre Grande home around 10:00 am on May 18, 2020.

She was reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station the following day.

Jada is of African descent, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, light brown complexion, and shoulder-length black and brown braids. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured towel.

And Aliyah Bissoon was reported missing to the Fyzabad Police Station on May 11, mere hours after she disappeared from her home at Delhi Road, Mon Desir, Fyzabad.

Aliyah is of East Indian descent, 5 feet tall, slim built, and has a light brown complexion and long straight hair.

Aliyah Bissoon

Aliyah Bissoon

She was last seen wearing short black tights, a blue and white top and slippers on her feet.

Their disappearance is engaging the attention of the police at this point in time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aliyah or Jada is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, 482-GARY or any police station or share information via the TTPS App.

 

 

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CUFFS FOR CUFFIE

CUFFS FOR CUFFIE

A comparison of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) to the death during a police encounter of United States citizen George Floyd has caused local backlash for People’s National Movement (PNM) MP Maxie Cuffie, who has been accused of fuelling racial tensions at home.

Churches welcome Thursday reopening

Churches welcome Thursday reopening

THE nation has been psychologically traumatised by the Covid-19 lockdown, with some citizens in despair after losing jobs and begging for the reopening of churches where they can access foodstuff and spiritual help.

‘No mask’ worry for taxi drivers

‘No mask’ worry for taxi drivers

COMMUTERS are being asked to respect Covid-19 regulations and wear face masks, as taxi and maxi-taxi operators prepare to increase passenger capacity to 75 per cent from today.

MP: Govt in election rush to give away hampers, tanks

MP: Govt in election rush to give away hampers, tanks

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the Government is in a “mad rush” to distribute gas tanks, water tanks and hampers as part of an election gimmick in United National Congress (UNC)-controlled constituencies.

Tobago businessman killed in crash

Tobago businessman killed in crash

A Tobago businessman has died following an accident along Plymouth Road in Tobago yesterday.

Curtis Phillips, 47, was driving his black Ford Ranger when another driver lost control and slammed into his vehicle, according to public relations officer of the Tobago Fire Service, David Thomas.