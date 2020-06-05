Two teenage girls reported missing last month remain unaccounted for.
According to police reports, 15-year-old Jada Balcon was last seen at her Duranta Gardens, Sangre Grande home around 10:00 am on May 18, 2020.
She was reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station the following day.
Jada is of African descent, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, light brown complexion, and shoulder-length black and brown braids. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured towel.
And Aliyah Bissoon was reported missing to the Fyzabad Police Station on May 11, mere hours after she disappeared from her home at Delhi Road, Mon Desir, Fyzabad.
Aliyah is of East Indian descent, 5 feet tall, slim built, and has a light brown complexion and long straight hair.
She was last seen wearing short black tights, a blue and white top and slippers on her feet.
Their disappearance is engaging the attention of the police at this point in time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aliyah or Jada is asked to call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, 482-GARY or any police station or share information via the TTPS App.