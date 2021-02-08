A RIO Claro man hunting in the forest was shot to the shoulders and leg by another hunter on Sunday.
Shazaad Gainder, 39, of Sookdeo Trace, Ridge Road, is hospitalised in stable condition.
Gainder was shot during a hunting expedition in a forested area at Colenzo Trace, Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road.
The shooter - a 64-year-old farmer of Couva - went to police and gave officers a statement on the incident.
A police report said around 12.22 p.m. the farmer reported that earlier that day around 8.30 a.m. he, Gainder and others were hunting when he aimed at an agouti and discharged two rounds of ammunition from his licensed shotgun.
He then heard Gainder shout out that he was shot.
He and the other hunters assisted Gainder out of the forest and took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Sgt Maharaj of the Rio Claro police is continuing investigations.