Agouti

A RIO Claro man hunting in the forest was shot to the shoulders and leg by another hunter on Sunday.

Shazaad Gainder, 39, of Sookdeo Trace, Ridge Road, is hospitalised in stable condition.

Gainder was shot during a hunting expedition in a forested area at Colenzo Trace, Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road.

The shooter - a 64-year-old farmer of Couva - went to police and gave officers a statement on the incident.

A police report said around 12.22 p.m. the farmer reported that earlier that day around 8.30 a.m. he, Gainder and others were hunting when he aimed at an agouti and discharged two rounds of ammunition from his licensed shotgun.

He then heard Gainder shout out that he was shot.

He and the other hunters assisted Gainder out of the forest and took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Sgt Maharaj of the Rio Claro police is continuing investigations.

Inconclusive.

This was the result of the autopsy conducted yesterday on the body of kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.

Tissue samples from Bharatt were taken to be tested to help aid the process to determine if there was foreign DNA on her body.

Arima Hospital reverting to non-Covid-19 role

Arima Hospital reverting to non-Covid-19 role

DUE to low numbers in suspected Covid-19 cases since last year, the Arima Hospital is to be returned to the general public health service from mid-February.

Acting Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, said yesterday that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has confirmed that the facility will go back to the purpose for which it was intended.

Protesters step up pressure for action

Protesters step up pressure for action

A national transportation policy, training for maxi-taxi and taxi-drivers and justice for women victims of crime were among the demands which protesters clamoured for yesterday in the aftermath of the killing of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt.