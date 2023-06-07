The Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat has advised hunters not to heed a call to enter the forests of Palo Seco where another hunting group and residents say a jaguar has been spotted.
A media release from Rambharat and his group on Wednesday morning stated that the hunting season is closed and hunters ought to be guided by the nation’s laws and advisories.
The statement read, “Bonafide hunters know they must have a permit to enter the forests and that permits are not issued during the closed season. The gentleman in question is not a bonafide hunter and we can confirm with certainty that he has never purchased a hunting permit.
Our team was included in yesterday's data collection exercise by the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries. This exercise was professionally planned. The exercise yesterday was not to search for a jaguar but rather a data collection exercise.”
“This is not the time for hype and sensationalism but a time for a studied approach to a situation. We are fully supportive of the approach that the authorities are currently engaged in. We, therefore, call on hunters, not to heed the call, and continue to be guided by the laws which govern hunting and advisories issued by Forestry Division. Finally, we firmly believe that the dignity of hunters and the hunting fraternity must be respected at all times,” stated the Rambharat-led group.