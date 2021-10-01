As hunting season starts today, not every hunter will have the opportunity to go out and hunt this weekend.
President of the Hard Grounds, Get Soft Hunting and Fishing Association Ren Gopiesingh told the Express yesterday that Forestry Division offices across Trinidad and Tobago have had dozens of hunters coming to buy their game licences since Monday.
He said, “We are excited for the opening of the hunting season. However, we are mindful we are in a pandemic, and we will follow all protocols. Not all hunters got their licences in time and would not be able to partake this weekend.”
Gopiesingh said in preparation for this year’s hunting season, his association collaborated with other hunting associations to ensure members got vaccinated against Covid-19.
He said, “We created a group called the Hunters Safe Zone Committee. We formed this group with hunters from 16 associations. One of the aims of the group was to ensure hunters got vaccinated. Last week Saturday, 64 people got vaccinated from various rural communities across Trinidad and Tobago.”
Gopiesingh said the Hunters Safe Zone Committee would also serve the public and hunters as a source of information.
Anthony Davis, a member of the East Trinidad Hunters Association Group, said he was grateful the hunting season is open but his concern was that those who flout the law could cause the season to be cut short.
Davis, who has been a hunter for more than 20 years, said it was difficult to get the green light from all the relevant authorities to open the hunting season again.
“...We cannot go out in large groups, so hunters should only hunt in groups of five people. All hunters must be home by 10 p.m. No one would be allowed to sleep in their car or campsite. If found by the police, lawbreakers can face a hefty fine,” he said.
Davis said he was pleased to have the police on board to ensure hunters’ safety and welcome the increased presence of game wardens.