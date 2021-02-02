The forest search for missing Andrea Bharatt continued on Tuesday, with hunters, hikers and concerned citizens combing through the wooded trails in East Trinidad.
The Hunters Association was granted last minute approval to join the search party.
A public appeal was made by members of the Hard Grounds Get Soft Facebook Group on Monday night, calling out hunters.
“We just got approval from the top cop and we are calling out all hunters and hikers to join the volunteer search party for Andrea Bharatt. No firearms and dogs will not be allowed,” the group stated.
Volunteers were asked to gather at the Sangre Grande Police Station at 6am.
Bharatt’s father, Randolph Bharatt, was waiting for the search party at the police station when they arrived.
“We are thankful to everyone who came out this morning to join the search. We pray that with their hunting skills they will get through and successfully bring back Andrea to her family,” a relative said.
The Express was told that Bharatt’s father was in tears as he thanked the hunters for responding.
“Knowing that you who have a sister, mother and they are out there is heartbreaking. It is a blessing to be part of this and to be an opportunity to be part of this search,” a hunter said.
A joint team of police officers and soldiers searched a three-mile radius in the forest around CroCrobar Road and Fishing Pong, Sangre Grande on Monday.
Several houses were also searched.
But Bharatt was not found.
Bharatt’s aunt, Wendy Williams, said she had packed a hospital bag for her niece and waited for her to return. “When I heard they started the search I knew she will have to go to the hospital. My child is alive. I know that,” she said.
Five men have been detained in connection with Bharatt’s disappearance.
Police have also recovered Bharatt’s cellphone and bank cards.
Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, was reported missing by her father on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a white Nissan Versa taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker. The co-worker dropped off at Clever Heights but Bharatt never returned to her home along the Arima Old Road.
Bharatt’s father called her phone later that evening but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
The family is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward.