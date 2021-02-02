“Trouble and worries.”

Those two words expressed yesterday by the father of kidnapped Andrea Bharatt sum up his state of mind as he waits in agony for a phone call from the kidnappers or a police breakthrough in the case.

Andrea, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, has been missing since Friday evening after she boarded a taxi from Arima for home with a friend. The friend was dropped off at her home but Andrea was not.