The owners of five husky puppies which were stolen over the weekend had a tearful reunion with them early yesterday.
The five puppies, which each carry a price of $4,000, were stolen from a metal enclosure on the owners’ property, in Arena Road, Freeport, around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The nine-week-old puppies were recovered in Mayaro in an operation carried out by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.
“I cried every day until the puppies came home. This was a heartbreaking experience,” owner Dr Amanda Lalchan told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday.
Lalchan said she was grateful to Rambharat and the team for the compassion they showed towards the case and the return of her dogs.
Security cameras captured a man as he cut through the fence and entered the property, then walked across to the enclosure in a shed where the puppies were asleep.
“From the camera footage, we could tell the man was wearing a ski mask and a fake wig with locks. He put the dogs in a feed bag,” she said.
Lalchan said she posted images of the stolen dogs on Facebook and multiple users responded.
She also reported the incident to the Freeport Police Station, and officers collaborated with colleagues at the Manzanilla and Mayaro stations on the matter.
She said one social media user responded with images of her dogs and information that they were in Mayaro.
“When someone suggested asking the Hunters (Team) for help, I was a little hesitant because I know they have a lot of cases on their hands. But when I approached them, Mr Rambharat accepted our case without judgment and treated our case with importance. I am very grateful for their compassion and consideration to our case,” said Lalchan.
Regarding the theft of the dogs, her husband, David Omadath, said: “This incident left us a bit shaken as people invaded our space. Our home is a place where we are supposed to be able to rest. I would like it to be noted that most people on social media reached out to try to lend a helping hand in any way they could.
“We know that there are good people in this country because of their positive response towards the loss of our pets. We know that if people continue to help each other, we can get back to a good place.”