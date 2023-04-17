Head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) Vallence Rambharat called for service providers to get involved to make location devices available for those with ageing issues.
The call came after the body of Hugo Bruce was found in Mayaro on Saturday, a short distance from the beach house he was spending the Easter weekend with family members.
Bruce, 78, of Princes Town, was missing for the past week. He left the house around 6.30 a.m. last week Saturday, saying he was going to play Play Whe by a nearby supermarket. Bruce, who family members said was displaying early signs of Alzheimer’s, did not return.
The HSRT assisted in the search for Bruce and Rambharat said part of the reason the group was formed was to locate the elderly and infirm. He said Bruce was the third person with Alzheimer’s to be found dead, since the team was created back in February 2021.
He made the call for service providers to help provide location devices, including bracelets, for those with ageing issues.
Searches for the retired offshore platform supervisor were also done by members of the Fire Service Search and Rescue Unit, the Mayaro police and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad.
Rambharat said that camera footage from residents and business places greatly assisted in tracing Bruce. He was found about 500 feet from Radix Road in Ortoire Village, Mayaro.