assault

POLICE have arrested a Valencia man who allegedly beat and sexually assaulted his wife after he accused her of being unfaithful.

Neighbours heard the screams of the victim and contacted police, who made the arrest.

On Wednesday night the couple was at home when the husband began to argue with his wife.

Police were told that the incident escalated into violence when the man accused her of being unfaithful and allegedly beat her.

The man then ordered the victim to undress and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed and alerted neighbours who contacted the Valencia Police Post.

Officers responded and arrested the suspect.

The victim was taken to the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.

The suspect was expected to be charged for the offence of grievous sexual assault.

PC Harrinarine is continuing enquires.

