A 36-year-old Rio Claro man was granted bail in the sum of $20,000, when he appeared before Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass at the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.
The self-employed man was charged with assault by threats and assault occasioning harm on May 23.
The man was also ordered to report to the station twice per week and is due to reappear in court on June 21.
According to police reports, around 6:30 am on Monday , a woman was at home with her husband when he accused her of being unfaithful, and causing damage to his motor vehicle. An argument allegedly ensued, during which time the husband became enraged, then allegedly armed himself with a leather belt then dealt his wife several blows to her head and face, causing her to sustain injuries. The woman then told the man she was leaving and he allegedly said “No, I will kill yuh,” causing the victim to become fearful for her life.
Officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit conducted investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused on 23rd May, 2022. Investigations were supervised by Supt (Ag) Claire Guy–Alleyne and W/Insp Bacchus.