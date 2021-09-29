The husband of a Barrackpore woman who was struck by a police vehicle and pinned to the fence of her home on Monday afternoon is calling for justice.
Rishi Dass said when he saw his wife on the ground unresponsive, he thought she had been killed in the collision with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Nissan X-Trail.
“The police have not come back to ask us anything. We want to see justice because that is what they say they is about,” Dass told reporters at his home at Rochard Douglas Road yesterday.
Dass said he was reversing his vehicle out of their home, and his wife was standing at the gate as they were leaving to go to a relative’s residence nearby to pick pommecythere, when he heard the crash and saw his wife on the ground.
Dass held his wife in his arms and, for several minutes, the 44-year-old mother of two and grandmother of one remained unresponsive.
The husband then asked a police officer for help but the officer refused, he said.
“I tried to lift her up from between the wire and the police vehicle. I ask the officer for a help and he say he cannot help me. Then I called a neighbour and he help me pull her out and bring she in the yard. I told the officer, ‘Allyuh kill my wife’, because she was not responding,” he said.
There were three police officers in the marked X-Trail.
The police vehicle struck Asha after it collided with a Nissan B-15 along Rochard Douglas Road.
As she lay in bed at home yesterday she told reporters: “I opened the gate and I stood up behind it where the jandi (religious flag on a bamboo pole) behind the gate.
“I was just watching the house. Next, all I remember is hearing Trisha, (Dass’ nephew’s wife), telling me ‘Get up Asha, get up Asha’.
“I was on the ground. She hit me on my face and I regained consciousness. I don’t know how long I was out for. I had real pain. I feel like I could not see anybody,” she said.
Asha was taken by ambulance to the Princes Town District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) where she underwent X-rays and scans, which showed no broken bones or internal bleeding, her husband said.
She was treated for a cut to her left arm, which remained bandaged, and was prescribed medication upon her discharge from the hospital around 5 a.m. yesterday.
Also taken by ambulance were the three constables and Christopher Charles, the driver of the Nissan B-15. The three officers were treated for minor injuries at the SFGH and discharged, with sick leave for seven days.
The collision occurred around 2.30 p.m. when the three police officers were returning to the San Fernando Police Station after picking up documents at the Moruga Police Station.
A police report said the officers were proceeding west when the driver overtook a parked vehicle on the southern side of the road. The police vehicle collided with a silver Nissan B-15 driven by Charles—a mechanic who was going to buy parts—with passenger Anthony Gonzales.
The TTPS vehicle lost control, spun and collided with Asha, a housewife, who was standing in front of her gate.
Charles told reporters at the Dass’s residence around midday he sought medical attention at the SFGH for pains in his chest, back and ankle and was unable to work until he recovered.
“They say the police is the law. But there are other people on the road driving with vehicles too, not them alone. We (civilians) have insurance and right to drive the road, too...If we drive for one another, then it would be a better environment for everybody...,” said Charles.
Barrackpore police officers are continuing investigations.