A MAN died aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight on Tuesday that was en route from New York, United States to Trinidad.
He was identified as 68-year-old Monilal Manie who lived in the Jamaica neighbourhood in Queen’s, New York but holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.
Piarco Police said that Manie and his wife, Savitri Manie aged 65 were seated aboard the flight together after it departed from the JFK International Airport.
Police said that sometime during the flight Manie left his seat to use the rest-room but when he did not return after several minutes his wife decided to check on him.
Police said he was found on the floor of the restroom in an, “unresponsive manner.”
A doctor on board was paged and he attempted to resuscitate Manie but was unable to do so.
The flight eventually landed around noon at the Piarco International Airport and a District Medical Officer was brought on board where he officially declared that Manie had passed.
Police said they interview Manie’s wife who said that he suffered from hypertension, diabetes and he also had issues with his kidneys.
He body was eventually taken off the plane and taken to a funeral home.