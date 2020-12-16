A La Brea man was denied bail when he appeared virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday charged with the breach of a protection order.
Leston Cooper, 38, of Lenee Crescent, Pier View Estates, La Brea, was remanded into custody by Magistrate Natalie Hamilton-Diop, until he reappears before the Court on January 4.
Cooper was arrested and charged by PC Crawford, of the Southern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) on December 12 after surrendering to police following an alleged breach of a protection order on the same day.
According to the man’s wife, who secured a protection order from him in October 2019, he allegedly showed up in front of the residence in which she now resides and made threats to her.
The protection order directed the man to refrain from:
Making threats in any manner directly or indirectly to the woman; and
At all times, to remain 100 feet away from her.
According to the woman, the accused exited a vehicle and demanded to see his children. She told the police that the man then allegedly became enraged and armed himself with a cutlass and shouted that he “wanted to see his children and nobody was stopping him.”
Other persons who were nearby made an alarm and the accused left.
The man subsequently surrendered to officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol who then handed him over to Southern GBVU pending further enquires.
Cooper was subsequently charged with a breach of a protection order.