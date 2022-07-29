Some 460 men were diagnosed with hypertension after attending the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) check-up initiative last April.
Nearly 600 had attended the Mount Hope Women’s Centre for the Authority’s Men’s Wellness Initiative, set up to combat rising instances of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among the population through providing preventative interventions.
NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas said then that the initiative was meant to encourage the nation’s men to seek health care and be proactive.
“The general view is that men do not access healthcare services and practice habitual health-seeking behaviour until it is too late. What we are aiming to do is to provide a forum through which these services are more readily available and accessible free of charge to encourage our men to take a more proactive approach to their health. We are here to take care of you,” said Thomas.
“We care about the health of all of our citizens...and we continue creating spaces such as these and to be consistently innovative in the delivery of healthcare as we strive to be a force for good health in Trinidad and Tobago.” he added.
The initiative offered blood testing, smoking cessation, Covid-19 vaccines, BMI, blood pressure testing, dietary consultations, vision screening, dental screening, influenza vaccines, HIV voluntary counselling, glucose testing, stress management support and sexual behaviour consultations.
In a news release from the NCRHA on Monday, the Authority noted that of the 576 men tested for blood pressure irregularities, 461 received results consistent with hypertension, representing 80 per cent of those tested.
The Ministry of Health called this finding significant and a victory for those who were made aware of their ailment.
“(This) represents a victory for those who are now more aware and empowered to take charge ahead of this health issue, with the help and support of the NCRHA’s specialist multi-disciplined team,” said the ministry.
In addition to this, 575 men were tested for blood sugar issues and none were flagged as having concerning results. And 73 men walked away with prostate diagnoses that improve their position of knowing what they are dealing with.
“It is clear to see from the aforementioned numbers that the NCRHA’s Men’s Wellness Initiative event more than succeeded in its objectives to treat with the high incidences of NCDs among men. The initiative also sought to encourage them to take pre-emptive action with health-seeking behaviours and lifestyle choices,” the NCRHA said.