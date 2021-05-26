The motion to extend the State of Emergency (SoE) for a further period of three months was passed in the House of Representatives, at trhe Red House, Port of Spain, on Monday night without a dissenting voice.
As she put the motion to the House at the end of the debate, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George asked: “All against?”
There were no nays. The State of Emergency has therefore been extended to August 30, unless it is terminated before that date by the Government.
Winding up the debate, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley rejected Opposition assertions that the State of Emergency had to be called because he and his Government had fallen down on the job in managing the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
“For those who believe that this State of Emergency is something that ought to be fought, something that ought not to happen, and it is because the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago somehow fell down on the job, it has to be the whole world fell down [on the job],” said Rowley.
The Prime Minister said in “every corner of the world”, a state of emergency has been and was being used as a fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
He cited Canada, Australia, Portugal, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt, Dominica, Chile, Peru, Chad, Pakistan, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Barbados, Czech Republic, Bahamas, Jordan, Botswana, India, Maldives, Italy, Vietnam, Mauritius, Romania, Uruguay, Slovenia, South Africa, Greece, Georgia, Honduras, Brazil, Cyprus, Finland, Morocco, Antigua and Jamaica.
“So my colleagues who stand in Opposition, their assignment is to try to make a case that Trinidad and Tobago is in this group because of some failing on the part of the Government or the Prime Minister. I wish you good luck with that,” he said.
Where did the virus come from?
Rowley said he was being assigned responsibility for the spread of the virus.
“I have been accused of allowing the virus to come into the country. I have been accused of allowing it to kill people. I have been accused of causing it to make people lose their jobs. Madam Speaker, I understand all of that because I was in the Opposition, too, but the one thing I always knew was that if I didn’t have something reasonable to say, I warmed my seat.”
He said a lot of effort was being put into trying to find out where the virus came from. Saying this had been an international challenge, the Prime Minister said, tongue in cheek: “I think today we missed an opportunity. We could have become very famous in Trinidad and Tobago...letting the world know where the virus came from by simply letting the world know it was created by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Rowley noted the last state of emergency, which was declared in 2011, was called because there were some murders in Arima.
“This time, it is every single citizen in the country that is threatened and simply by standing in the presence of the breath of another person.”
He quoted the words used by the Opposition Leader (then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar) in 2011—that the state of emergency then was necessary to “restore stability and ensure public safety”.
Rowley said this was exactly the situation today with the current SoE.
He said in declaring this situation a public health emergency, the Parliament could easily have spent ten minutes dispensing with this matter.
“But, of course, the Opposition has to do what the Opposition has to do and, of course, has to give the impression that the State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago is unwarranted, unwanted or too late,” he said.
He said the Government approached the fighting of the virus by not going to a state of emergency.
“In fact, we are among the last of any country to go to a state of emergency. Not for fashion or for flair but because our circumstances now require it, and it is only now that we have got to that situation,” he said.