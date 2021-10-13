BECAUSE she did not cook him a meal, a Longdenville man resorted to beating his wife before pouring gasoline over her body.
The incident took place on Saturday and, yesterday, the man was remanded into prison custody by a Chaguanas magistrate after being denied bail for the offences.
The woman was rescued by police after they received a report of domestic violence at the couple’s home.
Upon his appearance before Magistrate Nikolas Ali yesterday afternoon, the man was denied bail in spite of an application by his attorney Bhimal Maharajh.
He faced four charges–assault by beating; possession of a weapon (cutlass); resisting arrest; and inflicting injury on the woman.
The State’s case is that officers were on mobile patrol when they received the report of domestic violence. Upon going to the location, they saw the man, a machine operator, armed with a cutlass and a gasoline container.
At the time, he was beating the woman and pouring the gasoline over her body.
As the officers approached the man and attempted to arrest him, he pulled away violently and stated: “You can’t lock me up. I beat she ‘cause she ain’t cook.”
The officers were eventually able to subdue the man and took possession of the gas container and cutlass.
He was taken to Longdenville Police Station after which the charges were laid.