Following the death of one of her twins after delivery at the San Fernando General Hospital, Olivia Dalyrimple plans to take legal action against the institution.
Dalyrimple is claiming negligence after she said she begged the doctor to perform a caesarean section to deliver her twins, one of whom was in a breeched position.
The Gasparillo woman told the Express she was a high-risk patient due to her age, being pregnant with twins and having fibroids. She said her labour was induced on October 17.
While she had a vaginal birth for the first of the twins, Dalyrimple said, “My water bag burst for my son, but when they were trying to turn him because he was breech, he wasn’t turning, so I had an emergency C-section. “It took about forty-something minutes before they could have gotten him out. Due to this, he suffered HIE (hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy).” This is described as a type of brain dysfunction that occurs when the brain does not receive enough oxygen or blood flow for a period of time.
Dalyrimple said while in the delivery room, she begged the doctor to perform a caesarean section “so she (the doctor) could take the two because I couldn’t take the pain. She denied me the C-section, she carried me down to labour ward. From labour ward to the theatre is a long stretch, so all that take up time. When he came out, he wasn’t doing too much of breathing on his own, he had a light pulse, they had to revive him.”
Dalyrimple said she was unable to walk after the C-section and she saw her son the following day. “He was on the ventilator... He was breathing a little on his own, but not completely,” she said.
Equal treatment
She questioned the procedure adopted during the deliveries, given that one of the babies was in a breech position. “This is not doctors who now come, these are specialists, so they should know the best thing to do is to give me a C-section from the get-go... Why it is you all will choose to make me have a vaginal delivery and then do a C-section? Why they didn’t make a decision to give me a C-section from the start, seeing that I (was having) twins? They should have just cut me. My twins would have been here today,” she said,
While she and the second of her twins, a girl, were discharged, Dalyrimple would visit her son at the hospital over the next five weeks. He never made it home.
“The first time I ever got to hold him was the day he passed away. I never fed him, I never dressed him. His siblings never saw him until the day of his funeral. This is not something nice that you would want to be making funeral arrangements when you should really be making christening arrangements,” she said.
Dalyrimple, who has four other children, ages 22, 19, 16 and 12, said her mother was also a twin and she (Dalyrimple) was surprised but excited when she learned she was herself having twins. “I wanted the experience to have two babies and have them home together here with me and breastfeeding them and seeing them growing up together. Now that won’t happen because of negligence,” she said.
Dalyrimple said the doctor spoke to her after the procedure. She said she has since been referred to the hospital’s quality improvement department, and she and the baby’s father completed the necessary documents. Dalyrimple said she was told they would be contacted. She however said, “I am fearful that this investigation wouldn’t be fair because at the end of the day, this is Trinidad and plenty things does get swept under the carpet... Everybody needs to be treated equally and (Minster of Health) Dr (Terrence) Deyalsingh, you need to do some investigations where doctors handling patients and how they handle them... I am not saying there is no nice nurses and doctors at the hospital because there are very nice, very pleasant (ones), but then there’s some of them who don’t give you a time of day to study what really going on with you. They just come to do their jobs and that’s it, they not making you no priority.”
Another loss
Dalyrimple said she decided to tell her story to the media after she heard about 30-year-old Sherise Williams who collapsed and died in the washroom of the Port of Spain General Hospital a day after a C-section. In this situation, the Minister of Health said the autopsy would be reviewed to determine the steps needed, if any, in moving forward. Dalyrimple also said she came forward because she did not want another woman to face her situation.
Dalyrimple said 15 years ago another of her children died five weeks after birth. “He had passed away from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). He was a full-term baby. He came home, he was good, sleep, breastfeed, everything, and then in the morning he passed away. I had to carry him to the hospital. They tried to revive him, but he didn’t make it.”
SWRHA: Valued patient
Contacted for comment concerning Dalyrimple’s claims, the SWRHA acknowledged “a formal complaint raised by one of our valued patient, with regard to the aforementioned matter. Further to the completed investigation by December 31, 2020, the Authority will be better able to ascertain the circumstances surrounding and advise accordingly. Our valued patient has been keep updated to the timeline”.