AUTOPSIES have confirmed that Steve Jugmohan and Sharlene Ramkissoon committed suicide.
The autopsies were done on their bodies yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.
Ramkissoon’s mother, Rena Ramkissoon, said she plans to decorate and have tassa drumming at her daughter’s funeral, expected to be held on Sunday.
She said Ramkissoon and Jugmohan were not married and explained, “I doing the funeral like it’s a wedding for my daughter. That’s my last and that’s my joy...The tassa not going by the (Mosquito) Creek, it’s just from my house to on the hill and from there the body go by the Creek because the pundit doing all the rights at home.”
She said while she had not heard of plans for Jugmohan’s funeral, should it be the same day, she will consent to the bodies meeting at a particular area and then together being taken to the cremation site.
Ramkissoon’s funeral will take place at her mother’s St Charles Village home, near San Fernando.
Rena Ramkissoon said while she will not be able to attend, her daughter’s two sons, aged 15 and 17 years from another relationship and who live abroad, are expected to arrive in the country over the weekend for the final rites.
Sharlene Ramkissoon had two children, a nine-year-old girl and five-year-old boy, with Jugmohan.
He was also the father of a 16-year-old girl.
Ramkissoon’s body was found on Saturday at the home she shared with Jugmohan, downstairs his family’s house at La Paille Road, near Princes Town.
A child alerted relatives that they had ended their lives.
Ramkissoon was found in the bedroom while Jugmohan was found in the bathroom.
The couple, in a video, said they were experiencing problems and his sister Sharon Jugmohan said they may have had financial issues.
Jugmohan’s sister Sharon said while he did not confirm this with the family, he sold two vehicles before his death.
Ramkissoon worked as a Play Whe booth operator while Jugmohan had a maxi taxi which he used for private jobs.
Anyone in need of emotional support can contact Lifeline at 645-2800, 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636