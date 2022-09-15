Political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Watson Duke has resigned as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly.
He made the announcement today.
The announcement follows a week-long back and forth between Duke and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, stemming from claims Duke made via a Facebook post that the Augustine-led THA abandoned 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performing group in New York.
Duke's resignation letter to Augustine stated:
"Dear Chief Secretary, I am writing to formalize my resignation with immediate effect as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago Hoùse of Assembly. I will not accept your invitation to fight for such or any position. I wish to remind you I gave you the authority to become Chief Secretary and now I remove myself to ensure that the voice of the PDP will be heard.
As you are aware Democracy and Transparency have always been part of my political philosophy. I have seen firsthand that you chose to fight against me rather than fight for our people. I have lost all confidence in you.
Kindly accept my resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Secretary."
Background
Last Friday, Duke fired Augustine and two others- THA Health Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and Alicia Roberts-Patterson- as the party's deputy political leaders.
The action came hours after Augustine announced that Duke's responsibilities as Deputy Chief Secretary would be reviewed, following a video Duke posted on Facebook accusing the THA of abandoning 27 folk performers in New York.
The group went to New York to perform at various diaspora events.
According to Duke, they were left hungry and on the streets as they did have accomodation.
Augustine denied that the THA did not help.
He said the THA was not responsible for the trip, but agreed to help with airfare only, while the group agreed to arrange their own place to stay.
He said the THA dealt directly with a travel agency to cover airfare, which amounted to over $300, 000.
After learning of the performers' accommodation predicament, Augustine said the THA made arrangements for a hotel for the group, which cost an additional US$9, 000.
He said after being contacted by Duke last week Wednesday, he sprung into action to also assist with meals.
On Tuesday, Augustine challenged Duke to file a motion of no confidence against him when the Assembly Legislature resumes next Thursday if Duke was so aggrieved and disappointed in his leadership.