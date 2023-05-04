Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley called a press conference today to address the furore over the judgment delivered by Devindra Rampersad in favour of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, which threatens to become an international embarrassment for Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley said he came to tell citizens the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, and the first he heard about the case was through media reporting.
He said the Cabinet had nothing to do with the matter, and the Cabinet was not in the habit of directing the police, since officers could only be directed by police officers.
He said people who made allegations contrary to this should be asked to produce the evidence.
Rowley took offence with what was said by Opposition Chief Whip Senator Wade at a press conference held on Wednesday.
Mark said the Opposition was considering writing to international bodies such as the United Nations and European Union on the “abduction” of Trinidad national Brent Thomas from Barbados.
said the “Government has gone too far” and the Opposition will consider sending a letter to the United Nations Secretary General on this matter, asking for an intervention.
He said they will also consider communicating with the European Union on this “act of terrorism” committed by the Governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.
Mark said the United States Government will also have to be alerted to this threat to Trinidad and Tobago’s democracy and the Opposition will relentlessly pursue this matter until the criminals are held accountable and there is justice.
Mark said citizens are questioning whether there is “Prime Ministerial terrorism” in the Caribbean, as he noted that Thomas was abducted and returned to Trinidad from Barbados with the full cooperation of the Barbados police.
He noted Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is also the island’s National Security Minister and he called on her to break her silence on the matter.
Rowley said Mark was simply dirtying the name of the country.
The Case
Since the ruling, there had been much commentary in the public domain on the judgment, including from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
At yesterday’s hearing, the Express understands the judge was highly critical of some of the public commentary by top-ranking government officials. The Express further understands Justice Rampersad said that in due course, the Judiciary itself will be issuing a media release in response to some of the criticisms the court had been receiving over the judgment.
The matter was called virtually at 3.30 p.m.
“I cannot say much but the judge was not pleased with some of the criticisms of the judgment. He indicated that the judiciary will be responding to some of these claims very soon,” said one of the attorneys in the matter.
On Monday, Hinds held a news conference aired on State-owned TTT in which he spoke of the judgment. He opined that criminal elements also had friends in high places, including the Police Service, the Customs Division, Immigration, the Defence Force and even the Judiciary, and that some of those in Parliament were friends with criminals.
Hinds also stated that the State will be appealing the judgment of Justice Rampersad.
“From the little information available to me, the police would have obtained warrants and gone to the home and offices of the claimant. They would have found things according to the police that were prohibited items, namely automatic firearms and hand grenades, and on the basis of those the police took the action that it took.
“It had nothing to do with me as minister, the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. That was police carrying out police operations in the way it does,” Hinds had stated.
In his judgment, Justice Rampersad stated that the actions of the officers were so damning that it resulted in the “complete and utter stripping away” of Thomas’ dignity and reputation and that of his business, Specialist Shooters Training Centre.
The action was carried out with the clear objective of “pummelling and humiliating the first claimant (Thomas) with search warrant after search warrant and the September arrest and the October abduction all to obviously bring him to his knees”, the judge said, further labelling it as “oppressive harassment”.
While the court has ruled in Thomas’ favour, it is yet to make an assessment on damages that is to be awarded.
Rowley said he has been advised by Attorney General Reginald Armour that the State intends appeal the ruling of Justice Rampersad, as early as Friday.
He said "I have nothing to answer for", and had spoken to no one in Barbados.
And if the police broke in law in how it handled the matter, it would be dealt with elsewhere, said Rowley.
He said that on this weekend, he would be going to Barbados to vacation with friend and would be leaving on Friday morning.
"I intend to enjoy the weekend on some of the best golf course in the world...I have no apologies to make" he said.
Rowley said he had no plans to see the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, who is also the country's national security minister.