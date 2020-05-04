Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is responding to the Express Newspaper's Monday editorial headlined 'UNC's act of disgrace', which deals with the Opposition's response to a report of a fuel shipment to Venezuela having a local connection.
This is what Dr Rowley had to say:
I just read the Express Editorial.
While they deign to comment on the scandalous behavior of the UNC operatives, as usual they have to sprinkle some of their vitriol on the PNM because it appears never to be possible to call out the UNC for their outrages without finding a damper by including the PNM. So here they jump to scolding Stuart Young for bypassing Foreign Minister Moses and dealing with the officials (including the Prime Minister) in Barbados.
One could excuse the Bajan proxies of the Express but the local Editorial writer has no excuse for not mentioning that Minister of National Security Stuart Young is also carrying the portfolio of Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister so instead of talking about any overreach on his part what should have been discerned here at home is the involvement of the Prime Minister’s office in managing this complex and sensitive matter at the very highest level in both nations.
As for calling on the Government to further explain the fuel sale after all that has been reported by government officials here is to simply say that the Government is not to be believed. In which case the Editorial writer finds common cause with the UNC rabble who demand that all documents be taken on bended knees in supplication to the US Ambassador to prove the veracity of what has been said by the Prime Minister, the Energy Minister and the Chairman of Paria.
As if that wasn’t enough the government is to dispel speculation about a visit by the Venezuelan Vice President by providing copies of the minutes and the agenda of the meeting for the perusal of the public, as if that would create finality in trust and belief.
Suffice it to say that truth always has one version which will always remain unshakable even in the face of healthy skepticism.