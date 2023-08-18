Whistle-blower Akil Abdullah says he is no longer a witness in the police probe into the leaked voice recordings involving Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and other THA officials.
He claimed to have written to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to recant all previous statements he gave to them in the matter as there were “too many political interferences...and that could not result in the kind of fairness that justice requires”.
“However, the process still continues, even with the stance that I’ve taken, and I hope that justice continues,” Abdullah added.
Speaking on a talk show in Tobago on Wednesday night, Abdullah confirmed making a statutory declaration before a Justice of the Peace on August 10, recanting statements he made to police on June 16, June 30 and July 21.
The Express tried reaching ACP for Tobago Collis Hazel and Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher via telephone for comment, but they did not respond.
Abdullah shot into the spotlight last month when at a special THA sitting, Augustine played video recordings of Abdullah admitting to him his involvement in an alleged plot to embarrass and destroy the Chief Secretary and his administration.
Abdullah, a former member of the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), implicated several people in the plot, including PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who all denied the allegations.
Abdullah was identified as a whistle-blower in the police probe into the leaked audio clip of Augustine and others discussing using THA funds to pay people to spread political propaganda.
On Wednesday, a new audio clip emerged of a man, sounding like Abdullah, alleging Augustine “prompted” him to make the false statements against Rowley, Harewood-Christopher and others.
The man said he never met with Rowley.
“They prompted me to say those things with Erla and they...,” he said.
Augustine issued a statement on Wednesday denying he forced Abdullah to confess.
Troubling information
During the talk show, Abdullah refused to comment on the latest clip.
He said he planned to reveal everything, with evidence, at a subsequent show.
Asked if he ever met Rowley, Abdullah said he had no comment, but he claimed to still have in his possession troubling information that he said could lead to Augustine’s resignation.
He also sought to debunk claims made by Dennis at a media conference last month that they had no business dealings.
He displayed several screenshots of WhatsApp conversations he had with Dennis between July 2022 and July 9, 2023, in which they both discussed the sharing of recordings and meeting up.
“Ancil and I would have met on several occasions. I got paid, and we are going to see that also because in the clip, he said he had no business and dealings with me,” Abdullah said.
However, he said he had no evidence of such payments.
Dennis, who was contacted during the programme, said he never denied meeting with Abdullah.
In a heated exchange with talk show host Barrington “Skippy” Thomas, Dennis reiterated that as political leader of PNM Tobago, he meets with all kinds of individuals who come to him and volunteer information.
“But in order to protect my sources...I will never reveal who they are,” he insisted.
“Nobody pursued Mr Abdullah. Mr Abdullah came to me saying he has information of wrongdoing...,” he added.
Dennis insisted that Abdullah must clear the air on whether he met with Rowley.
“He lied claiming that he met with the Prime Minister and that I took him to meet the Prime Minister,” Dennis said.
Statutory declaration
Abdullah displayed a copy of a statutory declaration, stamped and signed by Justice of the Peace George Stanley Beard of the Tobago district.
Abdullah noted in the document:
“After careful consideration and reflection, I have come to realise that my original statements must no longer be used or is useful, for the current situation has too many political interferences and I firmly believe that Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) would not be best served by these kinds of interferences.”
He said his life had been threatened and he had been attacked by people he believed to be gunmen.
Abdullah stated in the declaration that the TTPS offered to place him in witness protection, but this “never materialised”.