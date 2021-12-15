“I NEVER thought I would have to live without my sister.”
Those were the tearful words of Crystal Dassrath as she eulogised her sister, Shadie Dassrath, who was beaten to death at her La Romaine apartment more than a week ago.
On Monday, security officer Quamise Vance appeared in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando magistrate charged with the murder of Shadie, who was 31 years old.
Vance, 24, is alleged to have killed Shadie, who died of blunt force trauma and had also sustained broken ribs.
The magistrate remanded Vance into custody until the next court hearing on January 10.
Sister Crystal wept throughout the eulogy during the funeral service at the chapel of JE Guide Funeral Home and Crematorium in San Fernando.
Crystal spoke of the strong bond with her sibling, whom she spoke of with admiration, as she described her as a strong-willed, hard-working and intelligent person who fought off negativity and personal struggles to graduate from secondary school.
“I have very fond memories of my sister. We grew up together, we did everything together. One did not go anywhere without the other. In spite of the obstacles, she fought off the negativity and made sure she finished school. She didn’t just get her education, she took it and started her dream.
After she got her CXC results, she was not surprised by her accomplishments,” said Crystal.
“She was a free-spirited person. She lived, she laughed, she loved. She was hard-working. We fought and argued as siblings, but we loved each other no matter what.
“We would always call on each other. I have memories to last a lifetime, but they will never be enough. In my life, I have thought of many things, but living without my sister was never one of them. She was a part of all of us; I hope and pray that we can come to terms with this,” she said.
Police reported that around 11 p.m. on December 2, Dassrath returned to the Temple Street, La Romaine, apartment which she shared with a close male relative.
It is alleged there was an argument over a mark on her body.
The relative later told officers he went to sleep in the living room, but when he checked on her two hours later, he found her “unresponsive”.
Following the funeral service, the body was interred at the La Romaine Public Cemetery.