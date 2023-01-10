The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), led by political leader Watson Duke, has lost one of its executive members.
Treasurer Marlon Radgman wrote to the National Executive Council's chairman Dr Sean Nedd on Monday, to state that the resignation was with immediate effect.
He wrote: "Eschew Obfuscation has been my watchwords over the years but the internal political climate has become increasingly ambiguous and in this inclement environment it has become overwhelmingly difficult to come to crisp and clear conclusions."