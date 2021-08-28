Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has lauded the contributions of the women and mothers in Government, saying they have guided him and made his job as Prime Minister much more manageable.
He made the comments while delivering the feature address at the commissioning ceremony for the newly-built Malabar Government Primary School, at Pomegranate Avenue, Malabar, on Thursday afternoon.
Rowley said every problem in Trinidad and Tobago either directly or indirectly ends up at the Office of the Prime Minister, and he said the women in his Cabinet play key roles in addressing and solving these problems.
“You might have one problem but I’ll tell you something, all the problems are at the Office of the Prime Minister. Every single one,” he said. “How does the Prime Minister manage to identify, to work and to solve those problems? I can tell you how I do that... I rely on the women in this country to steer us out.”
Rowley noted that the President of Trinidad and Tobago (Paula-Mae Weekes), the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Bridgid Annisette-George) and the President of the Senate (Christine Kangaloo) are all women.
“That takes care of the parliamentary business in good hands,” he said.
He listed the leader of Government business in Parliament, Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister of Gender Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian as women who set about solving problems in the country, much like mothers solve problems in the home.
“That arrangement, that outcome, makes the job of Prime Minister so much easier,” he said.
“Because these citizens go beyond the call of duty representing all the people who identify these very many problems that we live with every day,” he said.
Rowley also praised the women doctors and nurses, permanent secretaries, school supervisors, teachers and women in other sectors who he said all play a crucial role in this country.
New school
Speaking on the new Malabar Government Primary School, Rowley noted that it was one of nearly 100 new school projects being undertaken. He said each new primary school comes at a cost of between $20 million and $40 million, while secondary schools can cost between $100 million and $200 million to construct.
The Malabar school has a capacity for 600 pupils. The school was being housed temporarily in a building made from storage containers, and parents had been protesting the state of the facility since 2012.
Rowley said he was so impressed with the new school that he wished he were a child again so he could attend.
Education Minister Gadsby-Dolly thanked the community for being patient, and said she was elated the school has been completed and is ready for classes to resume. She also stressed the importance of Covid-19 vaccination so that children could have face-to-face classes soon.
Minister Morris-Julian, who lives nearby, said she was eager to have her own children attend the new school. “I look forward to registering my three-year-old in two years into Malabar Government Primary School,” she said.