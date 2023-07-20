Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has labelled allegations by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine as witness tampering and an attempt to pervert the course of justice.
On Wednesday, during a special sitting of the THA to raise an “urgent matter that cannot wait”, Augustine claimed there was a plot involving Rowley, PNM’s Tobago leader Ancil Dennis, senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, and Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, to discredit his name and have him removed from office.
During his statement, Augustine played three video recordings where in which a man named Akil Abdullah confessed he was offered money to destroy him (Augustine) and other THA officials.
Abdullah, who once served as the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) membership and mobilisation officer, also claimed to have met personally with Rowley on the matter.
Speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Thursday, Rowley said he’s a very troubled man as the content of Augustine’s statement on Wednesday became more and more alarming as the minutes ticked by.
“Eventually, I was jolted into ongoing shock as I am now, when the Chief Secretary produced the voice recordings of a stranger who was now given the floor of the Assembly to make statements, and carrying alongside the statements what you call the script on the screen being published to the world, completely shocking and surprising to me as a Parliamentarian, and who has some knowledge of the laws governing parliamentary practice,” Rowley said.
He added: “And then shock of all shocks, this person was invited to question whether the Prime Minister was involved in the conspiracy that the Chief Secretary was bearing down on in the Assembly. The person then admitted in the affirmative that the Prime Minister was involved in this matter. You could imagine my consternation. The person then went on prompting to answer, that he met with the Prime Minister…me, on two occasions. And immediately, two questions immediately rose, but were not asked. One, is where and the other is when? Those two questions were not asked.
“And then the person went on to say that there saw a meeting and the Prime Minister was involved with other people, one of whom is senior counsel Gilbert Peterson and of course, the PNM leader in Tobago Ancil Dennis. And of course, shock above shock, that in the meeting, which obviously was called for criminal conduct, the Prime Minister, in his presence, got on the phone, called the Commissioner of Police and instructed the Commissioner of Police to do what the Chief Secretary was outlining was happening in Tobago, which is using the police service to conduct investigations, terrorise Tobagonians, trampling on their rights, and it was a Trinidad heavy hand against Tobago people, driven by the Prime Minister from Trinidad, using the police to carry out illegal and illicit activities in Tobago.”
He said the Chief Secretary then confirmed somewhere during the proceedings that the police had been conducting some executional warrants in Tobago, and had in fact had reasons to visit him (Augustine) and some of his colleagues and other persons known to him and others.
“My immediate alarm was who is this person who’s saying this? It turned out to be a former PDP office holder and colleague of the Chief Secretary. And, it then dawned on me that the Chief Secretary had said that he was the one who agreed to meet this person and to make this video, and made it in secret, not known to the person he was taping. And, it happened on more than one occasion, so this production was constructed over a number of days I presume.
“And, all of this ladies and gentlemen brought us, not just me because I’m the person involved because my name is called, but it brought the nation face to face with the following situation. Because in the production of the Chief Secretary, the person whose testimony was being suborned there actually told the Chief Secretary in that production that he, whoever he is, was in communication with the police and had given interrogatory information to the police on a matter of criminal investigation which the police were conducting in which the Chief Secretary is a subject of the investigation.
The PM said within the last 24 hours he spoke with a few people and confirmed that the Integrity Commission and the police had been made aware of a leaked audio tape that implicated Augustine in alleged corrupt undertaking, and the police had opened an investigation into this matter.
He noted that when the media tried to get answers from Augustine, he disappeared for three weeks without answering questions arising out of that particular matter.
“When the Chief Secretary appeared after that three-week period, he didn’t appear to answer questions specifically about his involvement or lack thereof, he appeared to make allegations about some contractor attempting to extort money from him, and a whole series of Nancy stories and other stories. And in there, he had reasons to seek to implicate me in the matter. I didn’t take it very seriously at the time,” Rowley said.
Noting that subsequent to that, Augustine addressed the Assembly and directly accused him about the lack of appointing the chief administrator, the PM said it was so concerning that he had to go to the Parliament and provide to the Parliament the details and the facts, and a dossier of all the document.
“In that video that was allowed onto the floor of the Assembly, the Chief Secretary knowing that this gentleman who he was talking to was in the hands of the police providing information. So, the police in conducting their investigation in Tobago, had been in touch with this person.
“So, the Chief Secretary then proceeded by special arrangement to get into the Assembly, use the cover of the Assembly to engage in witness tampering. Everything that he produced there in the Assembly, with a production involving a witness who is in active cooperation with the police, he is a beneficiary of any change of the situation.
“It is for the law to determine now what grade of perverting the course of justice has taken place in full public view.”
He noted that while it does not erase the so-called testimony of the person, who had the Assembly floor to voice defamation against the Prime Minister, Commissioner of Police, and a magistrate who described it as idiotic, it violated every tenet of the existence of privilege and the use of privilege in a House of Parliament or debate in any Commonwealth country.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this matter is extremely serious. The person who was suborned for that testimony is a police witness.
“The Chief Secretary has said as a result of what he produced in the Assembly, he has exonerated himself, and has voiced that he sees no need for himself being investigated. So, as far as he’s concerned he has done enough to put an end to the investigation that was actively underway. That takes us into the territory of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
“If in fact he has succeeded in doing that in what he’s been accused of, is taking personal steps by his production of that situation, to suborn testimony to undermine an ongoing police investigation where he is a person under investigation with serious charges likely or possibly to come his way.
“In short, when the Chief Secretary said as far as he’s concerned the police investigation, which he denigrated in the production, as far as he’s concerned that should disappear, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly has put himself above the law. And has taken steps to ensure that he doesn’t only thinks he’s above the law, but that he acts to put himself above the law.
“But, how could this happen? The Chief Secretary does not the right under law or provisions of the Assembly to do what he has done,” Rowley stressed.
He noted that the privileges and immunities provided to members of the Parliament are deeply rooted in the Constitution for very good reasons.
“I am not a lawyer. I’m simply now going to take serious legal advice because the question that has to arise now, based on what has happened in Tobago, is whether the Tobago House of Assembly Act where provisions for privileges and immunities are made, whether in law those privileges are superior to the privileges provided to the Parliament under the Constitution?”
Stating that that cannot be, Rowley added: “So, for Farley’s sake I hope that he will find somewhere in his search and his investigation, that he will find that he has determined and that the courts will determine that the privileges afforded to the Tobago House of Assembly are superior to the Parliament, where persons can come and do what he did in the Assembly.”
The Prime Minister also knocked THA’s presiding officer Abby Taylor.
“Firstly, if a statement is required to be made, it falls to the presiding officer to follow the standing order. I know of no provision in the Tobago House of Assembly Act to allow the presiding officer to approve, even though in her own discretion, that the Chief Secretary could go and suborn testimony from person or persons unknown.
He said to give voice to a ‘stranger’, - term for non-Parliamentary persons - and then come in the House and give time and exposure to a stranger to make uncontested allegations against the country’s leadership, is absolutely reckless.
Labelling it a horrendous abuse of the Tobago House of Assembly and whatever modicum it may have, Rowley said he does not intend to leave it there.
He said people can express any amount of opinion on the matter, but given what the Chief Secretary did in Tobago on Wednesday, and the far-reaching consequences of his conduct, it will now have to fall to the courts to determine what is right, what is wrong, what is allowable and what is not in Trinidad and Tobago.
He added that it’s no longer a matter of Farley Augustine or him, but a matter of the pillars of governance in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I’ve instructed the Attorney General to obtain serious legal advice on the way forward on this matter. As far as I’m concerned, my eyes are not lying to me. I know what I’ve seen. I have seen witness tampering and I’ve seen attempting to pervert the course of justice. But, that’s for the court to decide,” Rowley said.