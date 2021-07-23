A fight between a couple led to the death of a 73-year-old man.
The deceased has been identified as John Henry Smith, of Saddle Road, Maraval.
Two children, aged nine and 13, allegedly witnessed the incident.
While up to press time details were still coming in, the Express was told that at about 5 p.m. on Friday, Maraval police responded to a report of a disturbance in the vicinity of Haleland Park.
Upon arriving, they saw a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
A woman was next to him, crying, and holding his hand.
The officers approached the 41-year-old woman, and she indicated that she lived at the house.
She claimed that she killed Smith by "stamping his head and mashing his head into the ground."
The officers cautioned the woman again, however, she continued to repeat this statement.
She was immediately detained.
The two children are in the care of other relatives.
Enquiries are ongoing.