A MAN who claimed he was charged by the police for failing to properly wear his mask at a police station although he was following instructions from an officer, has taken his issue to social media, seeking advice.
In a post he said he was also charged for disorderly behaviour by an officer who did not know the “full story”.
The man said he went to the Gasparillo police station to make a report “after being abused by a female”. He said he had called the Gasparillo police station nine times, the Marabella station once and three times called the Rapid Response Unit but, after there was no action, he left his home and went to the Gasparillo police station.
He said while making the report, he pulled down his mask to show the officer his injured lip and the officer “instructed me to leave it that way while he did the report.”
He claimed an officer who was not wearing a mask, entered and “without knowing the full story went ahead and charge me. After trying to explain to him he proceeded to lock me up for unruly behaviour.”
He also claimed he was charged a fee by the justice of the peace and alleged some of the money was taken by officers.
He added that although he had marks on his body nothing was done to remove the woman who abused him and damaged his property. He said the police knew her and “hence my unjustifiably (sic) treatment.”
He said, “The officers were also seen at my house while I wasn’t there and now my hard drive from my DVD is missing.”
He ended by asking for advice.
One person advised that if a police officer directed him to remove his mask, it was a lawful instruction from the police. He was also advised by this social media users to get a lawyer and to take the issue to the Professional Standards Bureau, the Police Complaints Authority, the Police Service Commission and write the police commissioner. Others gave similar advice and another even told him to seek an obeah man. He was also advised to challenge the ticket before the court and to get a restraining order against the woman.
One social media user on the other hand, told him, “So the police mad? That’s YOUR side of the story!”
The Express contacted the Gasparillo police station and an officer who said he saw the post, denied the circumstances as outlined by the man.
The officer also denied there were any monetary transactions with the justice of the peace or the police. He further said that the man was free to speak out but the truth will come to light. “It will be revealed in court,” the police officer said.