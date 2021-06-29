GARY Griffith said that he is a patriot of Trinidad and Tobago and will apply for a second term as Commissioner of Police.
Griffith made the announcement at Tuesday’s TTPS media briefing at Police Headquarters in Port of Spain.
“I am a fighter, and I will fight to defend each and every law-abiding citizen in this country. I'll be a patriot to this country till I die. I will not give up, nor stay down”, declared Griffith as he made the announcement.
He said the ‘attacks’ on him, his family, and the underground element that want him out as Commissioner over the last three years as he carried out his duties, were fuel for him to reapply for the top cop post.
“Speaking to my wife, she has given me permission to see that I intend to reapply for the post of Commissioner of Police. In fact, I wish to thank the 'Hate the Police Squad', and those who spent the last three years attacking me. It is because of you, you have strengthened me and my resolve to reapply”, said Griffith.
He said, “There has to be some good reason why you hate Gary Griffith and the Police Service so, so much, and it's definitely not to the benefit of the country.
For you all who so badly wanted to see me out I wish I thank you for helping me to make my decision in my reapplying.
If you could be so desperate to attack me every few days, and even my family, I certainly would not give you the opportunity if I can.
It shows that there's a strong underground element in this country that want me out and I will not give you that opportunity to destroy the country. “
Griffith said his family was made of ‘sterner stuff’ and while he knew that the easier route when things are hard is to walk away, to surrender, or to retreat, he has refused to stay down, surrender and walk away.
To his critics, Griffith challenged them to step out and apply for the Police Commissioner’s job.
“We have had social media experts for the last three years. This is your chance.
Very soon there would be new application form for Commissioner of Police.
I ask you to apply. For three years you've been telling me what I should and should not do.
Let’s see if you're better qualified, better experienced, better trained. Go ahead and apply and see what it feels to be second place”, he said.
Griffith heaped praise on those who have thrown their support behind him and kept him on his toes during his stint as Commissioner.
“I wish to thank citizens of this country for supporting me and the police service in my three-year tour of duty.
I give special thanks to the media. You have been exceptional, straightforward, and impartial. You have been rough with me at times but that’s what was needed.
You have done a lot to help this country. You see the great change in this country, we've seen something that we never had before.
Before this country was so full of hate, disbelief, and anger. Now we see trust, belief, and hope. Let’s continue to work together.
I do not know what the future holds for me but as I said that I would reapply for the position of Commissioner of Police. If I am accepted, I promise to be better, to be stronger, to listen to you and to work with you.
Trinidad and Tobago I thank you”, said Griffith.