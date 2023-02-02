The mother of New Grant resident Vishnu Ramsaroop who is suspected to have drowned in the water at Tyrico beach on Sunday said that she wished she had followed her gut feeling to tell her son to stay home that day.
Ramsaroop’s mother, Melissa Tuitt, wept as she remembered that her son – the eldest of her four children – had come home from work that morning and she knew he should not have out to lime.
Ramsaroop, 21, of Robinson Sisters Road, New Grant, was at the beach with his girlfriend, Samantha Ragoonanan, of Couva, and a friend Sabrina Lalla, also of Couva.
At around 4.10 p.m. he got into difficulties while swimming in the water and became submerged.
The lifeguards on duty and officers at the Maracas Bay Police Station were alerted and searches were done to find Ramsaroop.
The body of the victim resurfaced at around 5 p.m.
Paramedics of the Emergency Health Services performed CPR but Ramsaroop was pronounced dead on the beach.
Tuitt said that her son, his girlfriend – whom he met at the Preysal Secondary School - and their friend went out to lime “to just be together”.
Tuitt said her son could not “a proper swimmer”, but he enjoyed the beach.
She recalled that on Sunday morning he got up late and she thought he was not going to the beach lime again.
“I thought he was not going again to lime. He was so tired he asked me to drop him instead of him driving to meet them”, said the mother.
She said that his girlfriend was traumatised because she witnessed Ramsaroop disappear beneath the water.
Tuitt said that her son had a mysterious medical condition, and he would experience chest pains.
She said they had been visiting doctors to get a diagnosis about his condition.
The mother said that the autopsy is yet to be done, and she is awaiting word from the authorities on when it is to be scheduled.