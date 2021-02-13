A16-year-old school boy who allegedly witnessed the fatal shooting of Princes Town school girl Tamika Griffith on Tuesday remains in police custody.
The boy, a relative of Tamika, was expected to be questioned by homicide detectives on Friday.
The form four pupil was detained by police shortly after the incident and had allegedly told officers that a man asked him to keep the firearm for him, in exchange for $150 per week.
Investigators are searching for the man who allegedly gave the firearm to the boy, and for the firearm.
Tamika was struck by a bullet from the firearm at her relatives' apartment at Sookoo Trace, Claxton Bay.
The schoolgirl, who lived at Corial Road, Iere Village, Princes Town, had been staying with relatives at the apartment.
Police arrived at the apartment around 3 p.m. and met the teenaged boy on the premises.
He initially allegedly told police that he went to a shop nearby when he heard an explosion, and when he returned to the apartment, he observed his cousin with a gunshot wound to her face slumped on the couch in the living room.
The officers found Tamika slumped on a couch with a gunshot wound to head above the right eye and gasping for breath.
The report said that officers placed her on a brown rug from the living room and took her to the San Fernando General Hospital.
She died while undergoing emergency treatment.
Insp Ramlogan of the Southern Police Division retrieved a spent nine-millimetre casing in the living room.
While in custody and in the presence of his mother, he allegedly told police that a few days earlier a male relative of his brought a firearm and asked him to keep it for him, and he will be paid $150 weekly to safeguard it.
He allegedly told police that he placed it in a sack in the wardrobe in his room.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., he allegedly took out the firearm from the wardrobe and showed it to Tamika.
The police report said that while she was holding the firearm, he took it from her when the firearm discharged and shot her.
Police were told that the schoolboy told the male relative what happened, and the relative came to the apartment and took the firearm and left.
An autopsy was expected to be done on the body this week at the Forensic Science Centre on Friday.
PC Mathura is continuing investigations.