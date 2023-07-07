Lifeline is a 24-hour hotline which offers a person to listen to despairing or suicidal callers in need of help. Lifeline can be contacted at 645 2800, 231 2824, 220 3636, 800 5588.
POLICE are investigating the death of one of their colleagues who is suspected to have died by suicide on Thursday.
Constable Shiva Hosein, who was attached to Inter-Agency Task Force, was found dead in his home in Princes Town.
The body of Hosein, 43, was found by his mother with whom he resided.
A police report said that his 65-year-old mother returned home from work at around 4 p.m.
When she checked on him, she found him on his bed with a wound to the right side of his head and a firearm in his right hand.
There was blood around his head and bed.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.
Police retrieved from the scene a pistol, and a spent shell.