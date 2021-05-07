A Moruga man who allegedly robbed an ice-cream salesman was jailed by a magistrate for 18 months with hard labour.
Kareem Hilare, 25, of Indian Walk, was charged on Monday for the offence of robbery with aggravation.
Hilare appeared in a virtual hearing before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to prison.
The arrest came after investigations were conducted into an incident which occurred on January 9 when around around 4 pm, a 59-year-old man was conducting ice-cream sales out of his vehicle.
The salesman was stopped at Mandingo Road, Princes Town, by a man who asked to purchase some ice cream.
Three other men, one armed with a gun, emerged from an abandoned house located near the road.
They announced a robbery and relieved the salesman of his cell phone and wallet which contained a sum of $3,800 which reflected sales for the day.
The men ran off and escaped.
Investigations were spearheaded by Sgt Teeluck and resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was positively identified by the victim.
He was subsequently charged for the offence by PC Dennis.
Investigations are continuing as officers search for the other three suspects.