CRIMINALS robbed an ice cream truck vendor on Saturday.
The 60-year-old vendor was conducting sales in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, when two men pointed a gun at him and robbed him of his money.
The incident occurred at around 3.20 p.m. in the vicinity of Fifth Company Branch Road.
Police were told that the victim was driving the truck when he was stopped by two men, whom he thought were customers.
One of them pointed a firearm at him and announced a robbery, then took $4,000.
The thieves ran off and escaped.
WPC Cooper and WPC Bahadoorsingh responded