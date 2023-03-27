TWO Trinidad and Tobago nationals were arrested in the United States during operations conducted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The arrests took place in separate incidents and in separate states.
According to an article in CMC, the US agency said agents from its–Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Chicago apprehended a Trinidadian national who was among 17 removable non-citizens identified as having been convicted of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence.
On Friday, ICE said those arrested also included a number of Mexican and Guatemalan nationals, who were released from incarceration on parole or placed on probation into communities under supervision during a nationwide enforcement effort between March 4 and March 13.
The immigration enforcement agency said the 68-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, who resided in Indianapolis, Indiana, was convicted by the Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in November 1995 and convicted by the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois for aggravated kidnapping, inflicting harm and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in May 2016.
“The enforcement effort was implemented to address removable non-citizens identified as having been convicted of attempted murder, murder-second degree, domestic violence, rape by force, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence who had been released from incarceration on parole or placed on probation into communities under local, state or federal supervision prior to the ICE enforcement action,” ICE said.
“The apprehended non-citizens will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings before an immigration judge.”
ERO Chicago acting Field Office director Mike Melendez said: “We will continue to apprehend and remove individuals who pose a threat to public safety.
“ERO is committed to enforcing our nation’s immigration laws and ensuring criminals like the ones arrested during this nationwide enforcement effort are held to those laws,” he added.
Meanwhile in New Jersey, ICE said ERO Newark also arrested a 40-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, residing in Teaneck, New Jersey.
He was convicted by the US District Court in the Southern District of New York of felony conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, felony narcotics—sell/distribute/dispense in November 2022.
ICE said it “targets and arrests non-citizens who have committed crimes and other individuals who have violated the US immigration laws”.
—CMC