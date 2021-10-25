The supply of beds at the Intensive Care Units in the hospitals under the parallel healthcare system in Trinidad and Tobago, is on the brink of being outstripped by an ever-increasing demand.
So said Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, hosted by the Ministry of Health.
“Today, the Ministry of Health can report that almost all our beds in Trinidad are filled. Now in preparedness for the arrival of the Delta variant, the Ministry of Health has been trying its best to upscale or increase the number of Intensive Care Unit beds across the hospitals in our parallel healthcare system. And we did increase on a phase basis, by reallocating resources and adding resources, the number of Intensive Care Unit beds by 25 per cent.
“Over the weekend we again increase capacity to manage the increase demand for beds, but this morning the demand has exceeded the supply for beds, and this is a factor that Dr Trotman (Michelle) and I repeatedly warned the population about.”
She noted that over the past month both herself and Trotman sounded caution about the number of patients who are being admitted into the Intensive Care Units at the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, and added that as recently as Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh stated that this was a trend for concern because they were approximately 90 per cent filled.
“I have repeatedly asked the population to not be prematurely comforted by the overall hospital occupancy levels, which at this point have been consistently under 40 per cent for the past 101 days. We have noted that the demand for Intensive Care Unit beds continues to demonstrate an increasing trend over the past month.
“This morning I come to you with grave concern, as I can confirm that the Intensive Care Unit demand within our country, has now outstripped or is equal to the supply of beds,” Abdool-Richards stated.
She also noted that the vast majority of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.
“The healthcare team on behalf of the medical frontline staff has respectfully appealed to our population to please become vaccinated. We have several sites across Trinidad and Tobago with vaccination available seven days per week throughout our country.
“And again, I would like to remind everyone that 94.2 per cent or 4,178 persons of 4,437 admissions to the parallel healthcare system, and these admissions are our families, our friends, and persons within our population that we know, are not fully vaccinated.”
Abdool-Richards provided the following breakdown of ICU bed utilisation at the various hospitals in the parallel healthcare system and the vaccination status of patients:
• Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility – all 22 beds occupied, 21 patients unvaccinated.
• Arima General Hospital – all 12 beds occupied, all 12 patients not fully vaccinated.
• Augustus Long Hospital – nine of 10 beds occupied, eight of the nine patients not fully vaccinated.
• Point Fortin Hospital – all four beds occupied, all four patients not fully vaccinated.
• St James medical Complex – all four beds occupied, all four patients not fully vaccinated.
“So this morning, 96 per cent of patients in the Intensive Care Units in our hospitals across Trinidad are not fully vaccinated.
“We also looked at the situation in the Accident and Emergency Departments of our traditional healthcare system. As of 8.30 this morning there were 27 severely and critically ill Covid-19 patients awaiting transfer into the parallel healthcare system. Of those, nine patients representing 33 per cent, were of Intensive Care Unit level.”
She said in addition to having reached almost maximum capacity, nine souls are awaiting Intensive Care Unit care in the parallel healthcare system, and are being ventilated and managed in the Accident and Emergency Departments.
She noted that not one of those nine persons were fully vaccinated.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this trend is a serious cause for concern. We have been monitoring these trends over the past month and we’ve been appealing to the population to please become vaccinated and encourage persons around you to be vaccinated. We have been trying our best at the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity for ICU beds based on the demand, based on the preparedness for the Delta variant, but a bed is just not a bed, and these beds require staff, equipment and many other factors.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have tried our best and we continue to try our best. We appreciate your compliance with the 3Ws. We appreciate your compliance with the Public Health Regulations. However, I would like to leave you this morning with the three promises of vaccination. Vaccination reduces the risk of you acquiring the Covid-19 virus. Vaccination reduces the risk of you spreading the Covid-19 virus, especially to vulnerable persons. And vaccination reduces the risk of you being hospitalised and requiring Intensive Care Unit treatment,” Abdool-Richards noted.
She urged citizens to remember these statistics, to exercise their civic, social and personal responsibility, and to encourage and empower those persons around them who are not vaccinated to be vaccinated.