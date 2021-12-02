Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says it is difficult to provide statistics on the mortality rate in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Units (ICU), as patients are not admitted to ICU in a linear manner.
Deyalsingh gave this explanation yesterday when asked about ICU mortality rates during the ministry’s virtual news conference.
On Tuesday, former UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh had also called for the ministry to provide figures on the Covid-19 ICU mortality rates. Gopeesingh claimed the ICUs were seeing a death rate of around 90 per cent.
Deyalsingh said yesterday it is not a straightforward matter.
“Patients don’t go into an ICU in a linear pattern and come out either dead or alive. They will go into an ICU, they may oscillate between different levels of care. They could step down, they could step up, they could come out, they could go home, they could come back into the system.
“So it is not a linear progression, and it is for those reasons we keep saying it is difficult to give a percentage of persons who go into an ICU... it is dynamic, you are in an ICU today, you are in an HDU tomorrow, you are in a ward, you go to a step-down, you go back down to an ICU, you go home, you come back in.”
Deyalsingh, however, urged people to be vaccinated against the virus, saying data from across the parallel healthcare system shows vaccination is working.
He said since the ministry began to track the vaccination rate in June, 90 per cent of patients admitted into the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated.
Giving figures, he said 576 vaccinated patients had been admitted for treatment, compared to 5,226 unvaccinated patients who ended up in hospital.
He added that 56 vaccinated patients have died, compared to 1,411 unvaccinated persons who have died since the ministry began recording this data.
“The evidence is overwhelmingly clear that the vaccinated do a lot better than the unvaccinated,” Deyalsingh said.
Questioned on what brands of vaccines were taken by the 56 vaccinated people who died, Deyalsingh said the most popular vaccine in T&T is the Sinopharm brand and, as such, the deaths would reflect that.
However, he said the main message should not be what brand of vaccine was taken by those who died, but that vaccination works.
“We are not trying to blame a vaccine. This is not about vaccine blaming or vaccine shaming,” he said.
“The evidence around the world shows that vaccination works. I don’t think anybody around the world is collecting evidence or data on vaccination correlated with death.”