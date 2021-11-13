The Opposition is free to take the Government to court over the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority bill, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday as he piloted the TTRA bill in the House of Representatives.
“The Leader of the Opposition told me sotto voce on Wednesday that as soon as we debate this bill and proclaim it, or before that, the Opposition would take us to court. They are free to do that.
“We have sought advice and we believe we have come up with the solution that falls within the four corners of the law. We believe that this bill does not create any new power of enforcement in relation to the revenue laws and that is a fact, or authority that either the Inland Revenue or the Customs and Excise do not possess.
“Consequently, if the powers under the new revenue laws are unconstitutional with the passage of this bill, then they are already unconstitutional,” Imbert said.
He said this was the first argument in explaining why the bill did not require a special majority.
He said any constitutional challenge to the bill will be centred around the examination of who will apply these special powers and this was why the Enforcement Division was created.
This Division is tasked with enforcement powers which exist under current revenue laws, executed by a cadre of public officers appointed by the Public Service Commission, he said.
He said the usual protection afforded to these officers is maintained.
Imbert said the difference between the current bill and its previous incarnations was the creation of a Division entitled the Enforcement Division.
He said once the Authority is established and everybody does their work it would result in increased collections over the medium term.
For the first year (after its creation) the increased revenue would be one per cent of GDP, approximately $1.5 billion in additional revenue rising to $3.2 billion in additional revenue after the first two to three years.
Imbert cited a number of judgments, and said there was universal acceptance that the best manner in which to establish insulated office holders is through the mechanism of a constitutionally independent body and that the independence of the office holders in the proposed enforcement division will be underpinned by the protection afforded by the independent Public Service Commission.
He said deeply linked to this was the principle of the separation of powers.
“We believe that our Enforcement Division, the construct of the Enforcement Division, is in harmony with the Constitution.
“The public officers in this division will be appointed by the same independent body that appoints officers of the Customs and Excise Division and the Inland Revenue Division.
“The bill therefore strikes a right balance between ensuring that the current inefficiencies of the Public Service will be balanced by the administrative functions that we are going to create in the new Revenue Authority,” he said.
Mischief
Imbert said there was legislative precedent for what was being done in this law in the Municipal Corporations Act, which was passed in 1990 without a special majority.
He said in that Act, there was created a police force which exercises police powers—the municipal police.
He noted that that Act establishes the municipalities as bodies corporate just as Clause 5 of this TTRA bill establishes the Revenue Authority as a body corporate.
“This bill creates no new powers of enforcement. We believe that the enforcement division is consistent with the status quo, it follows the principle enunciated in Endell Thomas versus the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, it respects the principle of separation of powers and it follows the model in the Municipal Corporation Act,” he said.
Imbert said contrary to the mischief being promoted by the Opposition, the Enforcement Division will not be subject to the direction of any politician.
He said the administrative head, the Director General, will be selected by the board appointed by the Executive.
“That is only natural,” he said. “We expect with this hybrid model, we are leaving the enforcement powers in the Public Service because our friends opposite have refused steadfastly to allow us to move forward with a modern revenue collection agency.
“And we are taking all of the technical and administrative elements that currently exist within the Inland Revenue and Customs and Excise Division, all the archaic systems, all of the problems that cause delays and lead to great inefficiency, we are taking them out of the Public Service and placing them within a modern technologically advanced, digitalised new authority.
“And we believe this hybrid model will give us at least a fighting chance to enhance revenue collection in T&T and to move towards a balanced budget.
“We are talking about billions of dollars here and it will allow us to bring everybody into the tax net who should be paying tax.
“There are so many people in Trinidad and Tobago who simply do not pay taxes but they enjoy services that are paid for by the rest of the population who dutifully pay their taxes.”