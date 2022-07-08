Queen’s Counsel Jerome Lynch, chairman of the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the death of four divers while undertaking maintenance work for Paria Fuel Trading Company, says he intends to be very objective in his role.
“Let me be quite clear. I start this enquiry from today with an open mind and a determination to be fair, impartial and objective,” Lynch said during a news conference at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) yesterday.
He said he’s aware of criticisms of individuals, companies, ministers and even the Government.
“I’m aware there have been criticisms of the unwarranted delay and failure of process. The media has posed serious questions and have made wild accusations. That’s your job. That’s not my job,” he added.
Asked if he believes he’s qualified to handle an enquiry such as this, he said he has experience as a diver and has sat on a number of commissions of enquiry before, both in the UK and in the Caribbean, though this is the first time he will serve as chairman.
Lynch, who was sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes on Wednesday, said it is wholly uncontroversial to say that it had not been an easy death for Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry, and that it should not have happened.
“I address my remarks to the public at large, for whom this enquiry is being conducted. But, in particular, I address my remarks to the victims’ family. You have my assurance that we will find out how they died and why. If there has been negligent conduct we will identify it. If there has been misconduct, we will identify it. And if there has been criminal conduct, we will identify it. In short, what could and should have been done.
“But I want to be clear, it is not, absolutely not, our responsibility to ascribe specific liability to any individual or entity at the conclusion of this enquiry. We will identify the facts and say whether that it’s right to report the matter to any other authority for further investigation, and to make recommendations to minimise the risk of such a tragedy ever happening again,” he said.
He noted that elements of the enquiry will be available online for public viewing and the documents and evidence will be accessed by everyone, with all the public hearings being conducted at a time conducive to the public.
“If that means sitting in the evenings at your convenience rather than ours, then that is what will happen.”
First public hearing Sept 7
He said the public part of the enquiry will have its first sitting on September 7 at 10.30 a.m. when he hopes they’ll be able to set out what it is they would have achieved so far, where it is they’re going, but that would be highly dependent on the amount of evidence and documentation gathered, and the availability of the witnesses.
Asked if civil proceedings brought against some of the stakeholders by the relatives of the deceased divers will impact the work of the commission, Lynch said it will not.
“If they choose to take whatever action they’re taking, then they must take... that’s got nothing to do with us. Our task is to find out what happened and why it happened, and that’s what we will be about.
“I ask you the public one thing, please, be a little bit more patient with us. I’ve only just been commissioned to conduct this enquiry. As I said, I start my work today, but there’s much to be done, and I’m not going to hurry it. We all want this to be a thorough and comprehensive analysis of what went wrong. That is what we will achieve,” Lynch said.
Awaiting word on waterfront
Meanwhile, counsel for the commission Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, described the pre-hearing and investigative stage of the enquiry as the “lifeblood” of the enquiry because what is done at this stage determines the quality and quantity of evidence to be given to the public at the public hearings.
Speaking at the news conference, he noted that during that stage, witness statements will be taken and letters would also be issued to relevant persons and entities such as Paria, LMCS and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, among others, who have relevant information.
He said a draft of those letters have already been prepared, and when sent out, recipients will have 28 days in which to respond.
He said those responses are expected to be submitted electronically and/or in person to the secretariat at SAPA. Such persons, he said, will be interviewed, witness statements prepared, following which they will be called to give evidence at the public hearings.
“A working schedule identifying 29 directly affected persons, organisations and interested parties has also been prepared, together with proposed dedicated letters inviting them to submit evidence, statements and documents to the commission,” he said.
Noting the commission is currently constrained by the Public Service procurement rules which govern the recruitment of contracted staff and the assignment of public officers from other departments for the secretariat, and for the vetting of potential staff for the commission, Maharaj said they are still awaiting word from the Public Service with regard to the commission being granted permission to use the Port of Spain Waterfront for the hosting of the procedural and evidential hearings.