ARIMA
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is “making a horse’s rear end of herself” with her corruption claims against Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings.
The Prime Minister was speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting in Arima on Tuesday night, when he once again dismissed the allegations made by the United National Congress (UNC) against Cummings.
“First it was Faris (Al-Rawi), then Stuart (Young), now is Foster (Cummings),” said Rowley.
“[They say] Foster should go because he has three pieces of land. They are shocked that he was in business handling a couple of million dollars. And of course they are shocked that the Rowley family bought an apartment in Tobago for $1.2 million and I am now the subject of an Integrity Commission investigation. Maybe I should go, too. But I could tell you one thing—when you are accustomed to thieving, anybody that you see with a bag, you feel that they tief something, too,” he added.
He said nobody in his Government was afraid of the police and that he told his ministers they could make mistakes or if they are not as ready as they could be, he will have their backs. But on matters of honesty and integrity, if they fall short they are on their own, he said.
Calm down and shut up
The Prime Minister went through the allegations made by the Opposition against Cummings, saying that in each case he called on Cummings and was provided with evidence. “And I looked at it (the evidence) and I realised that once again Kamla Persad-Bissessar is making a horse’s rear end of herself,” he said.
Rowley said the Opposition Leader said Cummings must go because he had three pieces of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) land that “he (Cummings) grabbed”. He said the facts are that Cummings bought one parcel from the HDC and two from people who owned HDC houses. He said by contrast the same Opposition Leader did nothing when the chairman of the Mayaro Corporation was arrested and charged for bribery. “[She] Only talking about Cummings saying ‘if this was that and if this was the other. Everything is if. If, if, if, if’. Well if you don’t know, calm down and shut up...[Her saying] ‘If’ means that she doesn’t know. But she is demanding that I act based on her ‘if’,” he said.
“And what is worse, in Tobago, they call it ‘congo-sah’. She (Persad-Bissessar) is now a big defender of Marlene (McDonald) and accusing me of abandoning Marlene after all that Marlene did for me and all the hard work Marlene did in the Parliament. Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, stay to hell out of PNM business,” the Prime Minister said.
Don’t waste yuh time on me
The Prime Minister also commented on the Opposition Leader’s intention to file a motion of no confidence against him “because I said I had not seen the Sabga report and the Parliament has confirmed that it was not tabled”. “And they are so boldfaced that even as the Parliament has told the press and the press has reported that it was never laid, they are still saying it was,” he said. The Prime Minister said he expected the police to go through the Sabga report and if there are allegations in it, supported by facts and the perpetrators are alive, they are still available for criminal prosecution.
He said the “self-appointed senior counsel”, however, had stated the allegations were made 25 years ago and nothing could be done now.
“I want to tell Mrs Persad-Bissessar tonight, don’t waste yuh time on me. It was the Express that exposed this matter. It was the Express that got the facts and informed the people. It is a (former) member of your Cabinet, Verna St Rose, who accused you all of cowardice and of burying the report... But she (Persad-Bissessar) leaves the Express..., she leaves Verna St Rose... and pretending that she coming to fight me with motion of no confidence in the Parliament. Look, woman, ketch yuhself, eh!” the Prime Minister said.