Charge Opposition MP David Lee if there is any evidence that he committed a crime says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday the former Prime Minister said she can "vouch" for Lee and the vehicular transaction that is under question as no wrong doing was committed.
Lee has not yet spoken on the matter.
The Sunday Express reported that Lee was questioned by police in connection with the purchase of a $2.3 million Mercedes-Benz and whether the $1.4 million in tax exemptions derived may have benefited a party financier.
The report stated that Lee, the Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament, was questioned by detectives of the Financial Investigation Branch (FIB) of the Tri¬nidad and Tobago Police Service last week Monday, in connection with the purchase the Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 valued at $2,344,752.16.
The interview took place at the FIB’s Waterfront office, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The Sunday Express understands the investigation surrounding Lee involves his parlia¬mentary privilege of exemption from paying taxes on the purchase of a vehicle.
The police probe is to determine whether Lee used the exemptions to benefit a South-based businessman and UNC financier, and whether Lee was ever in possession of the vehicle.
The businessman, who is also a licensed firearms dealer, is expected back in the country later this week, when he will be interviewed by police.
Persad-Bissessar said this was a "non story" and a distraction by the Government.
"They are trying to use distractions to change the narrative, I don't know who they got in some newspaper, a two year old non story making about one of our MPs something about a car. When Faris transfer his car to, what the boy name? Kawalsingh years later up to now there is no record of a legal transfer in the license office unless you all went and put it in after," she said.
"The cheque that was supposedly paid, that cheque was never stamped with a bank stamp, they did it after the fact when we started raising the questions. Why doesn't the media ask about those things?," she added.
In October 2021, Persad-Bissessar had called on the police to investigate then Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi's sale of a Porsche Cayenne to former Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawalsingh in 2016.
Persad-Bissessar had said then that records show that the vehicle was not transferred to Kawalsingh.
At Monday's meeting, Persad-Bissessar asked asked why the media doesn't ask questions about this and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan sale of a Maybach which was transferred to a contractor.
"Why don't you ask about that? You come with a total non story, non issue to raise that as a distraction but you know strange enough people so fed up of you and your lies and all your false narratives nobody even taking that story on because there is nothing in it," she said.
"There is nothing illegal in that transaction and tonight I vouch for that and I call upon the Government, if you have thing to charge the man, charge the man, we have plenty lawyers in the UNC you know, good lawyers too," she added.