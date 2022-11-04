KEISHA Bostic, a secondary school teacher and an attorney at law, was shot about eight times by her estranged husband Sharaz Mohammed on Friday morning.
Keisha was ambushed in the yard of her family’s home at Drayton Street shortly after daybreak by Mohammed.
Mohammed, a businessman of Barrackpore, came to the house with gold Nissan Tiida – a car she did not recognise.
He parked the Nissan Tiida on the street, outside the Bostic house and a few metres away, he opened fire on the woman he married in January.
He then turned the gun on himself, and died in the front yard.
After a few months of marriage, Bostic had separated from him, and returned to her family’s home where the murder/ suicide occurred this morning.
Her mother, Marva Bostic, well-known in the city of San Fernando and the wider community as a former local government councillor, sat on the pavement opposite her family’s home and grieved.
“If you see my child’s face”, Marva repeated, as family members and friends sat and stood alongside her in comfort and shared grief.
She briefly spoke to the media and said, “He was owing every Tom, Dick Harry and Guppy and every Monday morning she had to be paying a bill”.
Keisha was a secondary school teacher at the Point Fortin Secondary School and was qualified as an attorney-at-law, Bostic’s friend, Sharon Loney, a former People’s National Movement Councillor in the San Fernando City Corporation.
She was leaving her home at around 6.30 a.m. when she was confronted by Mohammed, who pointed a firearm at her.
Mohammed fired several rounds and she was shot to the upper body and abdomen.
The estranged husband shot himself, fell and died in the front yard of the house.
Relatives in the house took Keisha to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.
The incident occurred approximately 30 metres away from the Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School.