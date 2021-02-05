immigrants

THREE Venezuelan men and an American man were intercepted by Coast Guard personnel in a boat off Soldado Rock, on Wednesday.

The Venezuelans - aged 30 to 48, and the 44-year-old American man, were aboard a boat at sea, when they attempted to elude the Coast Guard. 

Upon detention, the four men were unable to provide any documentation showing their arrival into Trinidad.

They were then handed over to officers of the South Western Division Task Force at the Cedros Police Station.

The men are currently awaiting to be placed into quarantine. 

