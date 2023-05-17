A gun, ammunition, camouflage clothing and a pair of handcuffs were among items found by police at a house in Chaguanas on Tuesday.
Central Division Task Force officers conducted an exercise, during which they executed a search warrant at a house in Enterprise. Officers found and seized one firearm, 47 rounds of ammunition, pieces of camouflage clothing, two wireless devices and a pair of handcuffs.
Meanwhile, in the North Eastern Division, Task Force officers along with officers of the Maracas Bay and San Juan police stations went to the Maracas Bay area where they found a Beretta pistol loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.
Across in the Western Division, officers conducted an intelligence-led exercise in Carenage and went to Francois Street. There, they saw a suspect with a bag in his possession. The man looked in their direction and ran off. He was caught a short while later, hiding inside a nearby house.
The 21-year-old was found with a Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition.