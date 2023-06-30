Police seized an AR rifle, ammunition and drugs at an abandoned house in Cocoyea.
Officers went to the wooden, two storey structure at Thorne Hill, Cocoyea, where checks carried out inside the house, led to the discovery of one AR rifle, one 5.56 magazine, two silencers, one scope, and over 75 rounds of various ammunition.
A search in the area also led to the discovery of several packets and bags containing cannabis, which weighed seven kilogrammes. The items were seized and taken to the Marabella police station. Constable Basdeo is continuing enquiries.
The search was done after strategic surveillance and intelligence gathering in several areas in Marabella and Gasparillo, resulted in the collation of information. Sgt Noyan, Cpl Mohammed and acting Cpl Nanan and a party of officers attached to the Marabella Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Gasparillo CID, Southern Division Operations Unit, Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) and the Canine Unit were involved in the operation which spanned several hours.
The team also executed several search warrants at various locations within the Southern Division and targeted several people wanted for outstanding crimes. This resulted in the arrest of six people.
Three suspects were arrested for wounding, one for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, another for robbery with violence and kidnapping, while the sixth was detained for possession of 515 grammes of cannabis. Ten people were also arrested during an extensive warrant exercise during the operation.
Additionally, around 7 pm on Wednesday, acting Cpl Bahadur, constables Weekes, Ramjattan and Ramcharan, acting on intelligence, went to an abandoned house at Byron Street, La Romaine. During a search of the premises, the officers discovered one .38 Special revolver in a black plastic bag, hidden under an old sheet of plywood. Bahadur is continuing enquiries.
This operation was part of an initiative which was coordinated by Snr Supt Richard Smith, ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip, Sgt Bacchus and Sgt Reid, to detect and curb serious crimes in the Southern Division.