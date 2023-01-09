Pharmaceuticals with a street value of $91,200 were seized by police officers on Monday, after a suspicious shipment was searched at a bond in central.
It was found to contain 285 boxes with 5,700 bottles of Enterogermina medication.
The operation was coordinated by a Specialist Section of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and included the Customs and Excise Division. It followed extensive intelligence-driven investigations conducted by the Section at a bond in the Central Division, following information received in November 2022.
Based on these investigations, the origin of the shipment was ascertained.
The package was located and secured at the bond and officers of the Specialist Section and the Customs and Excise Division awaited the arrival of the consignee, however no one showed up to claim the package.
A decision was subsequently taken by the authorities to have the package opened and searched on Monday and the illegal items were discovered.
Investigations are ongoing into the matter.