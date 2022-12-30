An exercise involving different arms of law enforcement, led to the seizure of a large quantity of high-powered firearms, ammunition and component parts on Thursday, as well as illegal/ unauthorized medication.
A Specialist Unit of the TTPS and Customs and Excise Division officials, conducted an ongoing profiling operation, on Thursday, at a bond located in Central Trinidad. A package consigned to a Chaguanas man was ‘suspected’ and kept under observation. As such, both consignee and package were secured, and the package was searched.
During the search, the officers observed that the frame of the package consisted of a hidden bottom compartment. When the team of officers further checked the compartment, a large quantity of high-powered firearms, magazines, and other components parts for firearms were found.
Full details of the firearms will be forthcoming upon the completion of the process at the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) of the TTPS, the police's post stated.
It added that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Crime Scene Investigations (CSI), both of the TTPS; along with the Customs Division, are conducting further enquiries.
Sometime in November 2022, a Specialist Unit of the TTPS, profiled cargo at the said bond, which included packages consigned to a local man, which was sent from a company based in Pakistan. The cargo was described as household items and personal effects. The cargo was flagged and suspected to contain medication. The cargo was then secured and monitored in anticipation of the consignee coming to clear it.
On December 29, after a no-show by the consignee, the law enforcement team proceeded to search the cargo in the presence of the agent of the freight company.
During the search, 200 boxes of Janumet, 50/500mg 56 tablets per box (diabetes medication total 11,200 tablets), 100 boxes Coveram 10mg, 30 tablets per box (hypertension medication total 3,000 tablets) and 200 boxes Augmentin antibiotics, 625 mg 14 tablets per box (2,800 tablets) were found.
The shipment did not have the required documents to import such items. In this regard, customs officials are continuing investigations, the post said.