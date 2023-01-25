Shakir Wells, a flight attendant, was shot and killed while dropping off a friend in Wallerfield on Tuesday night.

His friend, Martin Stewart, was shot multiple times but survived.

It happened at Antigua Road, at around 11.30p.m.

Police say that Wells 22, of Arouca had taken Stewart to his home located along a dirt road off Antigua Road.

Wells stepped out of his vehicle to speak with a woman who was outside the house.

The woman said she heard explosions and saw Stewart running from the back of the house.

The woman said she took cover and heard Wells say “I’m not from around here”, before he was shot.

The two gunmen involved left in Wells’ car, a silver grey Hyundai Elantra, registration PDN 3608.

Both wounded men were taken to the Arima hospital by officers who responded from Valencia.

Wells died at 1.52 a.m.

Stewart is listed in stable condition.

Police found four live rounds of 9mm, and spent shells.

